As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Big 12 on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ABC Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

