Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Big 12 on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|BYU Cougars at Texas Longhorns
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ABC
|Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
