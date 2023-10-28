Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which includes three games involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
