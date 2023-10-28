Week 9 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
College football Week 9 action includes five games with MWC teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.
Week 9 MWC Results
Boise State 32 Wyoming 7
- Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
Boise State Leaders
- Passing: Maddux Madsen (12-for-15, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: George Holani (20 ATT, 75 YDS)
- Receiving: Eric McAlister (10 TAR, 7 REC, 160 YDS, 1 TD)
Wyoming Leaders
- Passing: Andrew Peasley (10-for-20, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Harrison Waylee (10 ATT, 18 YDS)
- Receiving: Treyton Welch (3 TAR, 3 REC, 28 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Boise State
|Wyoming
|443
|Total Yards
|112
|216
|Passing Yards
|85
|227
|Rushing Yards
|27
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 9 MWC Games
UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-9.5)
New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: New Mexico (-1)
San Jose State Spartans at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 12:00 AM ET
- Date: Sunday, October 29
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: San Jose State (-10.5)
