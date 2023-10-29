Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the league, 62.9 per game.

On the ground, Robinson has put up a team-leading 325 rushing yards on 85 carries (46.4 ypg). He has four rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Robinson has 11 receptions for 113 yards (16.1 ypg) and two scores in the passing game.

Robinson vs. the Eagles

Robinson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 65.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 65.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Eagles in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed three opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Robinson will square off against the NFL's best rush defense this week. The Eagles concede 62.9 yards on the ground per game.

The Eagles' defense ranks fifth in the league with three rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-111)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in seven opportunities this season.

The Commanders, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.2% of the time while running 35.8%.

His team has attempted 143 rushes this season. He's taken 85 of those carries (59.4%).

Robinson has a rushing touchdown in three of seven games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored six of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (53.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

