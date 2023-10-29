Chargers vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will host D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of outstanding pass-catchers.
Check out player props for the Chargers' and Bears' biggest contributors in this matchup.
Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds
- Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +330
- Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +120
D'Onta Foreman Touchdown Odds
- Foreman Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Foreman Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|81.5 (-113)
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|34.5 (-113)
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|264.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|-
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|D'Onta Foreman
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Roschon Johnson
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Tyler Scott
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Tyson Bagent
|193.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
