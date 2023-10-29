The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans are set to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chuba Hubbard hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hubbard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has picked up a team-high 242 rushing yards (40.3 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Hubbard also has 59 receiving yards (9.8 per game) on 13 catches.

Hubbard has one rushing touchdown this year.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0

Rep Chuba Hubbard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.