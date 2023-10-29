The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) will face off against NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders (3-4), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField. The Eagles are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Eagles go up against the Commanders. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Commanders vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have led one time, have been losing four times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Eagles have been winning after the first quarter in four games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent four times in seven games this year.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

In seven games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter five times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.7 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In seven games this season, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have had the lead three times (2-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (1-3) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Eagles have led five times and have been losing two times.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have lost the second half in two games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (4-0 in those contests), lost the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

