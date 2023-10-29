The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) hit the road for an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders score just 0.1 fewer points per game (20) than the Eagles allow (20.1).

The Commanders rack up 297.9 yards per game, just 7.6 more than the 290.3 the Eagles allow.

Washington rushes for 86.1 yards per game, 23.2 more than the 62.9 Philadelphia allows per contest.

The Commanders have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Commanders Home Performance

The Commanders score 14.3 points per game at home (5.7 fewer than overall), and concede 31 at home (3.9 more than overall).

The Commanders accumulate fewer yards at home (288.7 per game) than they do overall (297.9), but also allow fewer at home (349 per game) than overall (374.1).

At home, Washington accumulates more passing yards (213.3 per game) than it does overall (211.7). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (201.7) than it does overall (248.4).

At home, the Commanders accumulate fewer rushing yards (75.3 per game) than overall (86.1). They also give up more rushing yards (147.3 per game) than overall (125.7).

The Commanders convert more third downs at home (33.3%) than they do overall (29.4%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (45.5%) than overall (38.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/5/2023 Chicago L 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta W 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at New York L 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/19/2023 New York - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.