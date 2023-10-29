Commanders vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) visit the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in matchup between NFC East opponents at FedExField. Washington is a touchdown underdog. For this matchup, the total has been set at 43.5 points.
As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Commanders can be found in this article before they face the Eagles.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-7)
|43.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-7)
|43.5
|-310
|+250
Washington vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Washington has beaten the spread three times in seven games.
- The Commanders are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.
- Washington has played seven games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
- Philadelphia has gone 4-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- Philadelphia games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).
Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31.5 (-111)
|-
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.5 (-118)
|-
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|-
|40.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Howell
|233.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+145)
|14.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
