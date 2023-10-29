D.J. Chark will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Chark has pulled down 13 passes on 27 targets for 197 yards and two TDs, averaging 39.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chark and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chark vs. the Texans

Chark vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 86 REC YPG / REC TD Houston's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Four players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is allowing 245.5 yards per outing this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this year, the Texans have surrendered four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in NFL play.

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)



Chark Receiving Insights

Chark, in two of five games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has received 11.2% of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (27 targets).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (73rd in NFL play), racking up 197 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

In two of five games this year, Chark has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Chark has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.



Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

