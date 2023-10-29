With the Washington Commanders playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Dyami Brown a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has caught six passes on 11 targets for 87 yards, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

Brown does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0

