Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 227.4 per game.

Thomas has 236 yards on 23 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 32 times, and posts 39.3 yards receiving per game.

Thomas vs. the Eagles

Thomas vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 19.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 19.3 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The Eagles yield 227.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Eagles' defense is 28th in the NFL in that category.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In four of six games this year, Thomas has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has 12.5% of his team's target share (32 targets on 256 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (70th in NFL play), picking up 236 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Thomas has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Thomas has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

