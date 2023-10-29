Sam Howell will be facing the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Howell has thrown for 1,749 yards (249.9 yards per game) this season while completing 65.2% of his throws for nine touchdowns and seven picks. Howell has also helped out via the running game, rushing for 119 rushing yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown on 21 carries.

Howell vs. the Eagles

Howell vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 290 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 290 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Eagles have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 227.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have the No. 28 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.7 per game).

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities this season.

The Commanders have passed 64.2% of the time and run 35.8% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Howell is No. 21 in the league averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (1,749 total yards passing).

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in five of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 66.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Howell has passed 33 times out of his 256 total attempts while in the red zone (55.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

Howell has one rushing touchdown this year in seven games played.

He has two red zone carries for 7.7% of the team share (his team runs on 44.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 22-for-42 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

