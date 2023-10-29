The Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terry McLaurin hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McLaurin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin's 432 receiving yards is the best mark on the Commanders. He has been targeted 51 times, and has 37 catches plus one touchdown (61.7 yards per game).

McLaurin, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0

Rep Terry McLaurin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.