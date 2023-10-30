The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -1.5 228.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte played 43 games last season that ended with over 228.5 points.

Hornets games averaged 228.1 total points last season, 0.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Hornets compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Charlotte was underdogs 66 times last season and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.

The Hornets had a record of 19-47 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Charlotte, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets performed better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (16-25-0) last year.

Looking at the over/under, Charlotte's games finished over 13 of 41 times at home (31.7%) and 21 of 41 on the road (51.2%) last season.

The Hornets' 111 points per game were just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets allowed.

Charlotte put together a 25-11 ATS record and were 19-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Nets 111 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 25-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-9 19-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 23-7 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 22-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-14 19-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-10

