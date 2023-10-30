The Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) will host the Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO will show this Hurricanes versus Flyers game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 35 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 31st in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the league.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 32 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 9 4 5 9 7 5 45% Seth Jarvis 9 4 5 9 2 7 53.7% Martin Necas 9 4 5 9 4 2 40% Teuvo Teravainen 9 7 1 8 1 2 52.9% Brady Skjei 9 1 6 7 2 4 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have allowed 25 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Flyers' 28 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 3.1 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players