Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (5-4), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Flyers (+155)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 5-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in six of nine games this season.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|33 (3rd)
|Goals
|28 (10th)
|35 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|25 (16th)
|9 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (21st)
|10 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (12th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes score the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 33 this season.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have conceded 35 goals (3.9 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 22nd in the NHL.
