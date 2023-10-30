Should you bet on Jaccob Slavin to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

Slavin averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

