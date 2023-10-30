According to oddsmakers, the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Detroit Lions (5-2). For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders. The Raiders' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Lions.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Detroit's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Lions have covered every time (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Las Vegas' record against the spread in 2023 is 3-4-0.

A pair of Las Vegas seven games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jahmyr Gibbs - - 65.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-115) - Jared Goff 273.5 (-115) - - - - - Sam LaPorta - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Josh Reynolds - - - - 35.5 (-115) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 84.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 72.5 (-115) - Austin Hooper - - - - 12.5 (-120) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 60.5 (-118) - Josh Jacobs - - 67.5 (-115) - 19.5 (-118) - Michael Mayer - - - - 21.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

