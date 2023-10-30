Michael Bunting will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Michael Bunting vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:26 on the ice per game.

In two of nine games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bunting has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of nine games this season, Bunting has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bunting has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.