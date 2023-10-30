Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Montgomery County, Virginia this week.
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Twin Valley High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 30
- Location: Elliston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Parry McCluer High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at George Wythe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Wytheville, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
