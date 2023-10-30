The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Stefan Noesen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Noesen has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Noesen's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

