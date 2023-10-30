The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Rozier posted 20 points in a 111-99 loss versus the Pistons.

Below, we break down Rozier's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets were ranked third in the league defensively last year, giving up 23.4 per game.

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.8 makes per contest.

Terry Rozier vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 37 16 4 4 3 0 0 12/31/2022 32 16 5 2 1 0 0 12/7/2022 40 29 2 5 3 0 1 11/5/2022 36 25 7 3 6 0 0

