The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) on October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

Last season, the Suns had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was four% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents knocked down.

Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 50.7% from the field.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Spurs finished 12th.

Last year, the Suns put up 9.5 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs gave up (123.1).

When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points last season, it went 18-4.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Suns gave up to their opponents (46.6%).

Last season, San Antonio had a 16-23 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns finished fifth.

The Spurs' 113 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed to opponents.

San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns scored 114.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged away from home (113.2).

Phoenix surrendered 109.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 fewer points than it allowed away from home (113.9).

In home games, the Suns sunk 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than away from home (11.9). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Spurs scored 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged away (111).

The Spurs gave up fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than on the road (124.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer trifectas on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Devin Booker Out Foot Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Out Back

Spurs Injuries