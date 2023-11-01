Where to Get Frankie Luvu Panthers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Are your weekends structured around watching Frankie Luvu and the Carolina Panthers? Then make sure that on gameday you're wearing the proper attire, with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Check out more details on the newest gear below, plus take a look at Luvu's updated stats and trends.
Frankie Luvu 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|73
|7.0
|3.5
|0
|2
Luvu Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|2.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|1.0
|2.0
|12
|0
|2
|Week 9
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
Frankie Luvu's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cowboys -10.5
- Over/Under: 42 points
