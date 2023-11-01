Buy Tickets for Hampton Pirates Basketball Games
Hampton (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.
Hampton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hampton Convocation Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Hampton players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr.
|8
|16.1
|5.0
|2.3
|1.8
|0.1
|47.7% (42-88)
|40.0% (18-45)
|Kyrese Mullen
|7
|15.7
|8.6
|1.6
|1.1
|0.1
|53.1% (43-81)
|36.0% (9-25)
|Tristan Maxwell
|6
|12.5
|3.8
|4.0
|1.0
|0.3
|40.9% (27-66)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Joshua Lusane
|8
|8.4
|3.0
|1.0
|0.9
|0.5
|54.3% (25-46)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Daniel Banister
|8
|7.0
|1.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|44.2% (19-43)
|15.0% (3-20)
