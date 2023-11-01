Hampton (0-6) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the New Mexico Lobos.

Hampton's next matchup information

Opponent: New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: The Pit

Top Hampton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Camryn Hill 6 13.5 3.3 1.5 1.3 0.3 35.1% (27-77) 37.1% (13-35) Cheyenne Talbot 5 11.2 4.8 1.8 1.2 0.2 32.1% (17-53) 25.0% (1-4) Aisha Dabo 6 7.8 4.2 0.3 0.5 0.5 40.8% (20-49) 37.5% (3-8) Ariana Wilkes 6 3.0 4.0 0.0 0.7 0.7 42.9% (6-14) - Le'Asia Foreman 4 4.5 3.8 0.3 1.3 0.0 30.0% (6-20) -

