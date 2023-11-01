Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - November 1
The Charlotte Hornets (1-2) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the Houston Rockets (0-3) at Toyota Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Jock Landale: Questionable (Concussion), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg)
Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
