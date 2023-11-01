It's not enough to simply be a fan of James Madison. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Dukes by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

James Madison team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Terrence Edwards 7 18.9 5.3 3.3 1.1 0.4 T.J. Bickerstaff 7 16.6 7.6 1.6 0.7 0.4 Noah Freidel 7 11.7 3.9 1.3 0.9 0.4 Michael Green III 7 10.7 1.3 4.1 1.3 0.1 Julien Wooden 7 10.1 3.3 1.6 1.1 0.7 Raekwon Horton 7 7.4 4.4 1.0 1.9 0.4 Xavier Brown 7 6.0 2.3 1.9 1.0 0.1 Jaylen Carey 7 4.0 4.0 0.3 0.4 0.7 Quincy Allen 7 3.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 Bryant Randleman 6 1.2 0.5 1.3 0.5 0.3

James Madison season stats

James Madison is unbeaten so far this season (7-0).

The Dukes are 3-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

James Madison beat the No. 213-ranked (according to the RPI) Michigan State Spartans, 79-76 in overtime, on November 6, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Dukes, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, James Madison has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming James Madison games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Keystone H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Hampton A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Coppin State H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Morgan State A 1:00 PM

