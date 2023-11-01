The James Madison Dukes (8-0) will be on the road against the the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming James Madison games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Hampton A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Coppin State H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Morgan State A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Texas State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Louisiana A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 South Alabama H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Appalachian State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UL Monroe H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Marshall H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Appalachian State A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Coastal Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Old Dominion H 4:00 PM

James Madison's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Chartway Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top James Madison players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Terrence Edwards 8 18.5 5.1 3.1 1.1 0.4 45.5% (51-112) 37.9% (11-29)
T.J. Bickerstaff 8 16.0 8.3 2.0 1.0 0.4 65.4% (53-81) 0.0% (0-3)
Michael Green III 8 12.0 1.4 4.1 1.1 0.1 44.9% (35-78) 45.5% (20-44)
Noah Freidel 8 11.8 4.1 1.4 0.8 0.8 45.6% (31-68) 45.8% (22-48)
Julien Wooden 8 9.8 3.8 1.9 1.1 0.6 52.0% (26-50) 37.0% (10-27)

