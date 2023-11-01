JMU's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Dukes are currently 6-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the William & Mary Tribe.

Upcoming JMU games

JMU's next matchup information

Opponent: William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Top JMU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Peyton McDaniel 9 11.0 7.3 0.8 0.6 0.2 32.5% (37-114) 21.2% (14-66) Jamia Hazell 9 11.0 5.0 1.8 1.0 0.1 38.8% (38-98) 28.6% (4-14) Ashanti Barnes-Williams 9 7.6 5.0 1.1 0.3 0.3 50.0% (28-56) 55.6% (5-9) Kseniia Kozlova 7 9.7 5.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 56.0% (28-50) - Annalicia Goodman 9 6.4 4.9 0.0 0.6 0.7 61.0% (25-41) -

