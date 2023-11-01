Currently 7-2, the Liberty Flames' next matchup is at home versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Liberty games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Grand Canyon H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Tennessee State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Andrews (NC) H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Boyce H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Western Kentucky A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Jacksonville State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Florida International H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Sam Houston H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Jacksonville State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UTEP A 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Middle Tennessee H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM

Liberty's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Grand Canyon Antelopes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Liberty Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPNU

Top Liberty players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kyle Rode 9 14.0 4.8 2.7 1.1 0.1 39.3% (42-107) 40.3% (27-67)
Kaden Metheny 9 12.2 3.6 3.2 0.6 0.0 46.6% (41-88) 42.3% (22-52)
Brody Peebles 9 11.8 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 50.0% (40-80) 35.7% (15-42)
Colin Porter 9 10.0 2.1 3.7 0.6 0.0 44.0% (33-75) 31.9% (15-47)
Zach Cleveland 9 9.6 6.0 2.3 1.2 0.7 63.5% (33-52) 50.0% (1-2)

