Currently 7-2, the Liberty Flames' next matchup is at home versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Liberty Flames in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Liberty games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Liberty's next matchup information

Opponent: Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Broadcast: ESPNU

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Liberty's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Liberty players

Shop for Liberty gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyle Rode 9 14.0 4.8 2.7 1.1 0.1 39.3% (42-107) 40.3% (27-67) Kaden Metheny 9 12.2 3.6 3.2 0.6 0.0 46.6% (41-88) 42.3% (22-52) Brody Peebles 9 11.8 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 50.0% (40-80) 35.7% (15-42) Colin Porter 9 10.0 2.1 3.7 0.6 0.0 44.0% (33-75) 31.9% (15-47) Zach Cleveland 9 9.6 6.0 2.3 1.2 0.7 63.5% (33-52) 50.0% (1-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.