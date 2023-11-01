Do you live and breathe all things Radford? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Highlanders. For additional details, including current team stats, keep reading.

Radford team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kenyon Giles 9 15.7 1.9 2.9 1.1 0.0 DaQuan Smith 8 14.6 3.1 1.8 1.3 0.3 Bryan Antoine 9 8.6 4.3 1.3 1.7 0.7 Chandler Turner 9 7.8 5.1 0.9 0.2 0.2 Justin Archer 9 7.8 8.6 0.7 0.4 0.3 Truth Harris 9 7.2 2.4 1.1 1.0 0.1 TJ Nesmith 7 8.9 4.9 0.4 0.1 0.3 Trenton Walters 9 3.2 0.9 2.4 0.2 0.0 Kyle Burns 6 3.7 1.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 D'Auntray Pierce 9 2.1 3.8 0.4 0.1 1.4

Radford season stats

Radford is 5-4 on the season so far.

The Highlanders are 2-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Radford, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 66-62 on November 10.

The Highlanders, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-2.

There are 23 games remaining on Radford's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Radford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Elon H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 North Carolina Central H 4:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 VMI H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bucknell A 3:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 West Virginia A 7:00 PM

