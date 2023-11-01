Radford's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Highlanders are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Upcoming Radford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 North Carolina Central H 4:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 VMI H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Bucknell A 3:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 West Virginia A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Clemson A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 High Point H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Longwood A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Winthrop A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Carolina Upstate H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 UNC Asheville A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Presbyterian H 4:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Charleston Southern H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina Upstate A 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Presbyterian A 4:30 PM

Radford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Carolina Central Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Dedmon Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Radford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kenyon Giles 10 15.1 1.7 2.8 1.0 0.0 42.8% (62-145) 30.0% (15-50)
DaQuan Smith 9 13.3 3.0 1.7 1.1 0.2 40.7% (44-108) 38.8% (19-49)
Bryan Antoine 10 10.7 4.6 1.4 1.7 0.6 41.6% (32-77) 41.5% (17-41)
Chandler Turner 10 8.2 5.1 1.0 0.5 0.2 56.1% (32-57) 66.7% (12-18)
Justin Archer 10 8.2 8.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 72.3% (34-47) -

