Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Radford Highlanders. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Radford Highlanders jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Radford team leaders

Want to buy Ashlyn Traylor's jersey? Or another Radford player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ashlyn Traylor 8 16.6 5.8 2.5 1.0 0.4 Taniya Hanner 8 9.5 5.4 0.4 1.3 0.0 Maci Rhoades 8 6.6 2.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 Olivia Wagner 8 5.3 1.9 1.1 1.1 0.1 Ellie Taylor 8 4.6 3.3 2.0 0.4 0.1 Terissa Lavoile-Brice 8 3.8 7.6 1.3 1.0 0.4 Pa'Shence Traylor-Walker 8 3.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 Joi Williams 8 3.3 1.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 Bria Beverly 8 1.8 2.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 Kirby Brown 4 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0

Radford season stats

This season, Radford has won just two games (2-6).

The Highlanders have one home win this year (1-3), are 1-1 on the road and are 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Radford notched its best win of the season on November 9, when it took down the Western Carolina Catamounts, who rank No. 337 in the RPI rankings, 67-49.

The Highlanders have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Radford has 22 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Highlanders? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Radford games

Check out the Highlanders in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Niagara A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Virginia Tech A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Liberty A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Queens (NC) H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Charleston (SC) A 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Radford this season.

Check out the Highlanders this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.