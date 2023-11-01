Currently 4-5, the VCU Rams' next matchup is at home versus the Alcorn State Braves, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming VCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Alcorn State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Temple H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Gardner-Webb H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Saint Bonaventure H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 George Washington H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 George Mason A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 La Salle A 12:30 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Saint Louis H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Loyola Chicago H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Davidson A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Richmond H 4:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Fordham A 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Dayton H 7:00 PM

VCU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alcorn State Braves
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top VCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Max Shulga 9 15.8 4.0 4.1 0.9 0.2 40.2% (39-97) 33.8% (22-65)
Zeb Jackson 9 14.4 5.6 4.0 1.3 0.2 36.8% (43-117) 23.6% (13-55)
Toibu Lawal 9 9.4 5.7 0.2 0.3 0.9 72.9% (35-48) 60.0% (3-5)
Jason Nelson 8 9.0 1.9 1.5 1.3 0.0 46.9% (23-49) 48.1% (13-27)
Alphonzo Billups III 9 7.0 1.4 0.6 0.7 0.6 42.9% (21-49) 40.0% (12-30)

