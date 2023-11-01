Buy Tickets for Virginia Cavaliers Basketball Games
Virginia (8-1) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET, at home against the Northeastern Huskies.
Upcoming Virginia games
Virginia's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northeastern Huskies
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: John Paul Jones Arena
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Virginia players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Reece Beekman
|9
|11.6
|3.1
|5.8
|2.9
|0.9
|44.8% (39-87)
|28.0% (7-25)
|Isaac McKneely
|8
|12.9
|3.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.4
|49.3% (35-71)
|58.1% (25-43)
|Ryan Dunn
|9
|9.3
|6.3
|1.1
|2.4
|2.6
|55.8% (29-52)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Jacob Groves
|9
|7.8
|2.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0.1
|50.0% (25-50)
|42.3% (11-26)
|Leon Bond III
|9
|7.3
|4.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|56.9% (29-51)
|50.0% (1-2)
