Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Virginia game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Cavaliers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Virginia Cavaliers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Virginia team leaders

Want to buy Kymora Johnson's jersey? Or another Virginia player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Camryn Taylor 6 13.2 5.3 0.5 1.3 1.7 Kymora Johnson 6 11.2 3.7 4.8 1.8 0.7 Jillian Brown 6 8.8 7.7 2.0 0.8 0.8 Olivia McGhee 6 8.3 3.7 0.3 0.8 0.5 Sam Brunelle 4 11.3 4.3 0.8 0.3 1.0 Yonta Vaughn 6 6.3 2.8 4.3 0.5 0.2 London Clarkson 5 7.2 3.6 0.8 1.8 0.6 Alexia Smith 6 5.3 4.8 1.3 1.7 0.3 Paris Clark 3 8.0 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 Cady Pauley 4 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.3

Virginia season stats

Virginia has a 4-2 record so far this season.

Virginia's signature victory this season came against the Tulane Green Wave, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 264) in the RPI. Virginia secured the 81-59 win at a neutral site on November 24.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Cavaliers are winless in one game.

Virginia's remaining schedule includes nine games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Cavaliers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Virginia games

Check out the Cavaliers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Missouri H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 La Salle A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Rider H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Wofford H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Fordham H 6:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Virginia this season.

Check out the Cavaliers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.