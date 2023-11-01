The Virginia Cavaliers women (7-2) will next play at home against the Wofford Terriers, on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Wofford H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Fordham H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 NC State H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Georgia Tech A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Duke H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 NC State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 North Carolina A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Notre Dame H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Florida State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Pittsburgh H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 North Carolina H 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Virginia Tech A 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Clemson H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Boston College A 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM

Virginia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wofford Terriers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: John Paul Jones Arena

Top Virginia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Camryn Taylor 9 14.8 6.6 0.7 1.1 1.2 43.6% (44-101) 0.0% (0-3)
Kymora Johnson 9 11.1 3.6 4.9 1.8 0.4 38.8% (40-103) 21.3% (10-47)
Jillian Brown 9 8.7 7.4 2.3 1.2 0.7 35.1% (26-74) 9.5% (2-21)
Sam Brunelle 7 9.3 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 38.3% (23-60) 40.0% (16-40)
London Clarkson 7 9.1 4.6 1.1 1.6 0.4 51.4% (19-37) -

