Currently 6-3, the Virginia Tech Hokies' next matchup is at home versus the Valparaiso Beacons, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Valparaiso H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Vermont H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 American H 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Florida State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Clemson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Miami (FL) H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 NC State A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Boston College H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Georgia Tech H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Duke H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Notre Dame A 5:30 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Florida State H 9:00 PM

Virginia Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Valparaiso Beacons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cassell Coliseum
  • Broadcast: The CW

Top Virginia Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lynn Kidd 9 15.1 7.4 1.2 0.7 0.3 68.9% (51-74) -
Hunter Cattoor 9 14.6 2.8 1.3 0.8 0.1 41.9% (36-86) 36.9% (24-65)
Sean Pedulla 9 13.7 4.2 4.6 1.0 0.0 38.1% (40-105) 34.3% (12-35)
Tyler Nickel 8 7.1 2.4 1.3 0.5 0.4 37.8% (17-45) 32.3% (10-31)
Mylyjael Poteat 9 5.8 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.2 69.0% (20-29) -

