Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the William & Mary game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Tribe with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get William & Mary Tribe jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

William & Mary team leaders

Want to buy Chase Lowe's jersey? Or another William & Mary player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Gabe Dorsey 8 16.8 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 Trey Moss 8 13.9 2.8 2.5 0.6 0.0 Chase Lowe 8 12.1 4.8 2.5 1.1 0.1 Sean Houpt 6 10.7 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.0 Jack Karasinski 8 7.1 4.6 1.3 0.4 0.0 Charlie Williams 8 5.3 2.0 2.9 0.4 0.4 Noah Collier 3 13.0 5.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 Caleb Dorsey 8 3.3 5.3 1.4 0.4 0.1 Matteus Case 4 6.0 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Jayden Lemond 6 1.5 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.0

William & Mary season stats

William & Mary has put together a 3-5 record so far this season.

The Tribe are 3-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

William & Mary defeated the No. 284-ranked (according to the RPI) American Eagles, 75-56, on November 9, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Tribe have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games remaining on William & Mary's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tribe? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming William & Mary games

Check out the Tribe in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Richmond A 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Virginia-Lynchburg H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Pepperdine A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Navy A 12:00 PM

Check out the Tribe this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.