With a record of 4-6, the William & Mary Tribe's next matchup is at home versus the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming William & Mary games

William & Mary's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena

Kaplan Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Top William & Mary players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Gabe Dorsey 10 14.9 3.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 44.2% (42-95) 44.7% (38-85) Trey Moss 10 13.9 3.0 2.4 0.7 0.0 39.5% (47-119) 29.4% (15-51) Chase Lowe 10 12.2 5.7 2.9 1.1 0.1 62.5% (40-64) - Charlie Williams 10 8.6 2.2 3.2 0.3 0.4 53.4% (31-58) 47.1% (16-34) Jack Karasinski 9 7.1 5.0 1.1 0.3 0.0 33.8% (22-65) 13.3% (4-30)

