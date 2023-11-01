Buy Tickets for William & Mary Tribe Women's Basketball Games
William & Mary's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Tribe are currently 3-5) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the James Madison Dukes.
Upcoming William & Mary games
William & Mary's next matchup information
- Opponent: James Madison Dukes
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Top William & Mary players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Nylah Young
|8
|19.0
|5.9
|0.5
|1.1
|0.9
|50.0% (54-108)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Bella Nascimento
|8
|13.8
|3.0
|3.4
|1.5
|0.3
|34.9% (38-109)
|34.8% (16-46)
|Kayla Rolph
|8
|7.8
|4.3
|2.1
|0.9
|0.5
|50.0% (21-42)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Cassidy Geddes
|8
|5.8
|1.4
|1.9
|1.5
|0.4
|33.3% (15-45)
|24.0% (6-25)
|Anahi-Lee Cauley
|8
|4.9
|2.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|46.9% (15-32)
|0.0% (0-1)
