The New York Rangers (7-2) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120)

Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a record of 6-4 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime contests.

Carolina has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

The Hurricanes have earned 12 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents twice, earning a total of two points across those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 3.6 6th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 27th 28.2 Shots 35.1 2nd 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 26.2 2nd 2nd 34.38% Power Play % 25% 8th 10th 83.87% Penalty Kill % 75% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.