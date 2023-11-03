Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Albemarle County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Albemarle County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Albemarle County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Western Albemarle High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
