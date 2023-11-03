Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Campbell County, Virginia this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Gretna High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gladys, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Altavista High School at Chatham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chatham, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
E. C. Glass High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
