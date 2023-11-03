Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Campbell County, Virginia this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Gretna High School at William Campbell High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3

6:45 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gladys, VA

Gladys, VA Conference: Dogwood

Dogwood How to Stream: Watch Here

Altavista High School at Chatham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chatham, VA

Chatham, VA Conference: Dogwood

Dogwood How to Stream: Watch Here

E. C. Glass High School at Rustburg High School