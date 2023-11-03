Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia this week.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Oakton High School at Chantilly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Chantilly, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Braddock High School at James W Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McLean High School at Langley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: McLean, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Clifton, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alexandria City High School at Fairfax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Potomac High School at South County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Lorton, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John R Lewis High School at Hayfield Secondary School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

