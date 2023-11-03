Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Falls Church County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Meridian High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
