In Fredericksburg County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

King George High School at Chancellor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverbend High School at Massaponax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Caroline High School at James Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fredericksburg Christian School at Blue Ridge School