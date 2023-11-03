Support your favorite local high school football team in Loudoun County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Independence High School - Ashburn at Briar Woods High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Conference: Potomac

Conference: Potomac

Heritage High School at Loudoun County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Dulles

Conference: Dulles

Stone Bridge High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Potomac

Conference: Potomac

Lightridge High School at Potomac Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Potomac Falls, VA

Potomac Falls, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Broad Run High School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Dulles

Conference: Dulles

TBD at John Champe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodgrove High School at Loudoun Valley High School